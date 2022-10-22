journal-news logo
Springfield clinches outright GWOC championship with Week 10 victory at Northmont

Sports
By , Staff Writer
13 minutes ago
Wildcats outscore Thunderbolts 28-0 in third quarter

CLAYTON — No. 4 Springfield put away Northmont with four touchdowns in the third quarter Friday, clinching the Greater Western Ohio Conference championship outright with a 55-21 victory in Week 10.

Springfield (8-1, 6-1) lost only to Fairmont in the regular season. The Wildcats tied Wayne atop the GWOC with a 6-1 mark last season. Northmont won the title with a 6-0 league mark in 2020, the first season the league played without divisions.

Springfield led 27-21 at halftime but broke open a close game with 28 points in the third quarter.

Bryce Schondelmyer avoided a sack and threw a short pass to Jayvin Norman for the first score, and then Schondelmyer threw a 66-yard touchdown pass to Anthony Brown. Schondelmyer and Brown connected again later in the quarter to extend the lead to 48-21 with 1:50 left in the third. With 6.5 seconds left, Norman ran for a touchdown.

Explore» PHOTOS: Springfield vs. Northmont
Explore» WEEK 10 PREVIEW: Rugged GWOC has teams ‘playoff ready’

In the first half, Northmont took a 7-0 lead on a 10-yard touchdown pass from Cahke’ Cortner to Javien Brownlee. Springfield answered with two straight touchdown runs by Jayvin Norman.

Northmont tied the game at 14-14 on a 70-yard touchdown pass from Cortner to DaJuan Lamb with 4:55 left in the first half.

Springfield took a 21-14 lead on a touchdown pass from Schondelmyer to Shawn Thigpen. Again Northmont tied the game, scoring on a 40-yard pass from Cortner to Dalin Wilkins.

Springfield didn’t long to regain the lead, scoring on a pass from Schondelmyer to Daylen Bradley. The Wildcats took a 27-21 lead into halftime after the extra point was blocked.

Springfield beat Northmont twice last season in Springfield — once in Week 10 and again in the first round of the playoffs — by a combined score of 89-7. The Wildcats lost 38-35 in 2020 in their last visit to Northmont.

