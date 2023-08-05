Source: Bengals, Wilson agree to four-year contract extension

Cincinnati Bengals linebacker Logan Wilson has agreed to a four-year contract extension, a source close to the situation confirmed Friday.

NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport was first to report the deal worth up to $37.25 million and averaging $11.2 million over the first two years.

Wilson, whom the Bengals selected in the third round of the 2019 draft, has become a clear leader in the middle of Cincinnati’s defense, serving as the in-game communicator with the coaching staff. He led the defense with 123 tackles, 2.5 sacks, a forced fumble and one interception in 15 regular-season games last year.

While the Bengals continue working on an extension for quarterback Joe Burrow, questions many wondered whether the organization would be able to finalize contracts for other players. Cincinnati has been building up its defense through the draft, but the Bengals have often spoken about rewarding their “own guys,” and linebacker Germaine Pratt’s return in free agency this offseason was a sign of that.

Wilson was one of several key players who were entering the final season of their contracts, but defensive end Trey Hendrickson’s recent extension freed up some space by stretching out his contract an additional year beyond the original 2024 expiration date.