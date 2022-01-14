Hamburger icon
Some area schools cancel sports activities because of COVID-19

Hamilton High School.
Hamilton High School.

Sports
By , Staff Writer
15 minutes ago

While the latest COVID-19 surge is shutting down many area schools, some of their sports events are still up and running – for now, said Butler County prep officials.

Hamilton City Schools has halted its sports and extracurricular activities for its 9,500-students – coinciding with its announcement Friday of lengthening its closure of live-classroom learning until Jan. 24.

Some officials at other local districts said their games remain on.

Sports and other extracurricular student activities are suspended through Jan. 23, said Hamilton school officials.

Scott Kaufman, athletic director and assistant principal for Lakota West High School, said “we continue to move forward taking the precautions we have in place since last year.”

The 17,000-student Lakota district is the largest in Butler County and the biggest suburban school system in southwest Ohio.

The region’s largest district, Cincinnati Public Schools, recently announced in response to rocketing COVID-19 case numbers more rules for those attending school sporting events.

The Journal-News’ media partner WCPO-TV reported Cincinnati Schools are allowing just two spectators per student-athlete for all athletic activities during the district-wide remote learning period that started Wednesday and goes through Jan. 23.

While Cincinnati games are still scheduled, district officials said masks are required at all times in a building and that includes any time a student-athlete is not in a contest or game.

“It is vitally important for all students, staff and spectators to continue monitoring for possible COVID-19 symptoms,” said the district, according to WCPO-TV.

“If you are symptomatic, please do not attend any events at Cincinnati Public Schools’ facilities. If you are experiencing symptoms, please get tested for COVID-19.”

Kaufman said Lakota athletes, school families and fans would see on the district’s social media any notification of a change in procedures for sporting events.

Eric Silverman, athletic director for Monroe Schools, also advised the same for school families but added that for now, all sporting events are scheduled to take place as planned.

“As of now, everything is still on as scheduled for tonight, this weekend and next week,” said Silverman.

(The Journal-News media partner WCPO-TV contributed to this story.)

