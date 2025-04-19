Softball: Hamilton coach Heckman wins 450th game

Hamilton moved into second place in the Greater Miami Conference behind leader Mason. Big Blue currently sits at 8-3 overall and 6-1 in the conference.

HHS junior pitcher Emili Schappacher recorded her 400th strikeout during the game. She now has 402 total

Hamilton, which is off to a 6-1 start in the GMC for a second straight season, is back in action Monday at Oak Hills.

Fairfield softball wins 500th GMC game

The Fairfield High School softball team won its 500th Greater Miami Conference game on Thursday.

The Indians beat the Lakota West Firebirds 5-4 on Ava Hensley’s run in the 10th inning. Hensley crossed the plate on a Lakota West wild pitch.

Fairfield (8-2, 6-2 GMC), which reached the Division I state semifinals last season, has won three in a row and hosts Princeton on Monday.

Lakota East boys volleyball sits atop GMC

The Lakota East High School boys volleyball team is off to a 12-2 start to the season and leads the Greater Miami Conference with a 4-0 record.

The Thunderhawks have won four in a row and five of their last six.

Senior right-side hitter Grant Simer leads the conference in kills with 194. He’s second in service aces with 33. Sophomore middle blocker Nathan Thimme paces the GMC with 48 blocks.

Madison baseball having stellar start

The Madison High School baseball team is off to its best start since 2019.

The Mohawks sit on top of the Southwestern Buckeye League Buckeye Division with an 8-1 overall, 3-0 conference record. Madison has won seven in a row.

Senior Grady Combs is fifth in the SWBL in batting average (.467) and first in home runs (2), while senior Devon Lindsey leads the team with 12 RBIs. Junior pitcher Owen King is 2-0 with 20 strikeouts.