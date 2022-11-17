Smith powers Miami past Northern Illinois

Smith, who started in place of injured starter Brett Gabbert, scored on runs of 10 and 15 yards in the second quarter to put the RedHawks (5-6, 3-4 MAC East) up 16-10 at halftime. Smith tossed a 47-yard TD pass to Mac Hippenhammer in the third quarter to put Miami 26-17. Hippenhammer finished wtih five receptions for 105 yards.

Graham Nicholson booted two field goals for the RedHawks.