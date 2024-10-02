Several defensive linemen return to practice for Bengals

Veteran defensive tackle Sheldon Rankins remained on the rehab field as he continues to work through a hamstring issue, but defensive ends Trey Hendrickson and Myles Murphy and defensive tackles B.J. Hill and McKinnley Jackson were all practicing for the first time since their respective injuries.

The Bengals cleared Murphy and Jackson to return to practice Wednesday, opening a 21-day window for them to practice without counting against the 53-player active roster following a four-week stint on injured reserve. Both are eligible to be activated to the roster at any time during that period.

Murphy and Jackson both suffered knee injuries during training camp and have been on injured reserve since Aug. 27 and Aug. 29, respectively.

“(They’ll) practice and we’ll see where it goes from there,” Bengals coach Zac Taylor said when asked if they could be play Sunday.

Hendrickson suffered a neck stinger in Sunday’s win at Carolina but didn’t miss any practice time as he was right back to work Wednesday in the first on-field session of the week leading up to the AFC North opener against Baltimore this Sunday.

Last year, Hendrickson hyperextended his knee during a game and was a fill participant in practice three days later and played that week. In 2022, he fractured his wrist and missed just one game. He also had a neck stinger that season and did not miss a game.

“We’ll keep taking it day to day,” Taylor said. “Think it’s been positive. … It’s painful but he’s tough and so we’ll see where the week goes.”

Hill had been close to returning last week but missed a second straight game with his hamstring injury and now is on tracking toward potentially be available Sunday. Both he and Rankins were injured in the Week 2 loss at Kansas City.

“They are coming along,” Taylor said of Hill and Rankins. “We’ll see where the week goes. Again, I’ve said B.J. is a little bit further along than Sheldon, but encouraged, so we’ll see where the week goes with both those guys.”

Cincinnati could use all the help it can get Sunday.

Baltimore features the reigning league MVP in dual-threat quarterback Lamar Jackson and the league’s leading rusher with former Titans running back Derrick Henry showing no signs of aging at 30-year-old. Henry ran for 480 yards and five touchdowns in his first four games with the Ravens, including 199 yards rushing Sunday in a win over Buffalo and a 151-yard performance the week prior at Dallas.

The Bengals defense has struggled against the run but has been hit hard by injuries up front. Cam Sample is out for the year after tearing his Achilles in training camp, and Kris Jenkins just returned two weeks ago from a thumb injury that required surgery and now has him playing with a club on his hand.

Defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo was expecting Jenkins’ snaps to continue to increase as he’s been impressed by the rookie’s performance through his first two games. Cincinnati was anticipating both Jenkins and Jackson would have big roles this year in their defensive tackle rotation.