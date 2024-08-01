Ryan Day says Buckeyes “got to bring it” every day as preseason begins

Explore 5 things to watch as the season begins

“But I think when you look at the way that the season is designed at the end of the year, you’re looking at four, five, eight, six games of probably top 10 football back-to-back-to-back. And so the only way to be ready for something like that is to train at a high, high level.

“Challenge ourselves to be really good at both sides of the ball — running the ball, stopping a run, taking care of the football — and then obviously in the passing game you have to be balanced. But we’ve got to be a physical team, and we’ve got to be able to travel on the road and play physical football on the road.”

The Buckeyes have 25 practices scheduled before their season-opener against Akron on Aug. 31 at Ohio Stadium.