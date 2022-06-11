Russia wins first state baseball title since 1971

Russia High School scored seven runs in the sixth inning and beat Van Wert Lincolnview 10-4 on Saturday to claim its first state baseball championship since 1971.
Russia won the Division IV championship at Canal Park in Akron 51 years after beating Old Fort 13-5 in the Class A championship game in Columbus.
Braylon Cordonnier and Aiden Shappie led the Russia offense with three hits each. They each drove in two runs, as did Hayden Quinter.
Xavier Phlipot pitched a complete game, allowing three earned runs on eight hits while striking out five.
Russia took a 2-1 lead on RBI singles by Zane Shappie and Jude Counts in the second inning. After Lincolnview tied the game at 2-2 in the third, Aiden Shappie’s RBI single in the bottom of the inning put Russia back on top.
In the sixth, Aiden started the inning with a single. After back-to-back strikeouts, Counts and Brayden Monnin were hit by pitches, loading the bases. Then Philpot walked, forcing in a run.
Quinter followed with a two-run single. Then Grant Saunders singled, and pinch runner Felix Francis scored on a throwing error by the shortstop. Cordonnier followed with a two-run triple. The seventh and final run of the inning scored on Aiden Shappie’s second single of the inning.
Russia rallied from a 3-0 deficit to beat Newark Catholic 4-3 in the semifinals Thursday, earning a trip to the state championship game for the first time since 2017. No. 3 Van Wert Lincolnview beat Tiffin Calvert 8-1 on Thursday.
