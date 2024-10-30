Ross’ deepest tourney run since 2013 ends in regional semifinals

The senior forward — along with the rest of her Rams teammates — found a renewed appreciation for the game because of the person who took over the program in December.

“It was all Coach,” Chernock said after Ross fell to Vandalia Butler 2-1 in a Division III regional semifinal Tuesday night at Beavercreek. “He never doubted us. He put so much into this that he not only made us believe, but he proved that we were more than what we thought we were.

“It shows because we went this far. We won districts, and that’s something I haven’t done in my four years. I don’t know how long it’s been. He took that all on, and he made it even better.”

Chernock spoke of first-year Ross coach Patrick O’Leary, who helped lead the Rams to a 13-5-2 record and their deepest postseason run since 2013 — when they lost to Alter 2-1 in the Division II regional finals.

“This season was definitely my favorite out of my four years,” Chernock said. “Going into it, losing all the seniors we had a close relationship with and with a new coach coming in, I was nervous for this season.”

Ross will graduate seniors Amber Rook, Addie Ward, Emmy Ivey, Gabby Eagan, Olivia Gillum, Payton Meyer and Chernock.

“We knew that they were a good team,” Chernock said of Butler. “We just didn’t know much about them to compare to similar competition. I think we played our best. We battled. It was a good one to go out on.”

Chernock complimented Ross athletic director Justin Beck on his efforts to get a busload of students out to Beavercreek for Tuesday’s game. Chernock also said she looks forward to keeping up with the team in the future.

“Tonight was such a great environment to be a part of and such a great team to be a part of,” Chernock said. “I can’t wait to keep in touch with Coach Pat and see how they do in the next few years.”

Vandalia Butler (17-5), which has outscored its four postseason opponents 18-1, moves on to face Badin in a regional final Saturday at noon at Princeton.

“Throughout the course of the season, the best things that happened to us were the compliments that we received from other coaches and refs,” O’Leary said. “They handle themselves with so much class and grace. They just keep playing.”

O’Leary has been a history teacher within the Fairfield City School District for 28 years and a coaching staple for the Fairfield Optimist Soccer Club organization since 2005.

He was an assistant coach for the Fairfield boys soccer team under Chad Reed — his neighbor and best friend — for 10 seasons before taking over the Fairfield girls soccer head coaching duties from 2011 to 2021. He most recently helped at Oak Hills before taking a season off.

That’s when he wanted back into it.

“I had a feeling that I had to put all my eggs in a basket,” O’Leary said of accepting the Ross position. “I just kind of let that go and trusted in the way that things are supposed to happen. I’m a faithful man.

“I think it’s important to have the girls open up and show their vulnerabilities because it helps them bond together,” O’Leary added. “We do a thing where we ‘Let it go.’ I share with them even as a 50-year-old man, I feel as though I’m not good enough. All the success that I’ve had — because coaching is hard — you’ll still always have people who will judge and criticize.

“So with that, I really started to redirect my energy. I shared that with the girls. I told them — and I wanted them to understand — that even at my age, I still feel like I’m not good enough. Then being here and seeing them share the same thing. We decided to let that all go.”

Ross lost just twice once in its last 13 games, only gave up 1.1 goals a game this season and outscored its four postseason opponents 12-3.

Rams senior goalkeeper Addie Ward had eight shutouts. Chernock had 17 goals and 10 assists, while sophomore Isabelle Davis had 11 goals and five assists. Senior Olivia Gillum had four goals and eight assists. Junior Avery McFarland scored Ross’ lone goal on Tuesday.

“I continued to plant the seed and tell them how good they are,” O’Leary said. “I’ve been around the game for so long. They’re dynamic and so much fun to watch and play. They work their butts off in the weight room. It’s all about making sure that you’re watering that for them. All of this reconfirmed that we were all good enough.”

Other area postseason girls soccer results:

BADIN 4, CHCA 0

The Rams (13-4-4) have won five in a row and play Vandalia Butler for a Division III regional championship Saturday at noon at Princeton.

Badin received goals from Danielle Birri, Elizabeth Birri, Gracie Cosgrove and Abby Mathews.

MASON 2, LEBANON 1

Lauren Cooley and Anna Habra each scored goals for the Comets, who move on to face Seton in a Division I regional championship on Nov. 2 at noon at Lakota East.

Mason (14-4-2) has won five in a row and has outscored its postseason opponents 12-1.

Sofia Flora scored for Lebanon, which finished 14-4-1.