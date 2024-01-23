Reports: Titans hire Bengals’ Callahan as new head coach

Offensive coordinator has been part of Cincy staff for past five seasons

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Sports
By Laurel Pfahler – Contributing Writer
Updated 42 minutes ago
X

Cincinnati Bengals coach Zac Taylor will have to replace a coordinator for the first time since he assembled his first staff in 2019.

According to multiple reports, the Tennessee Titans are set to hire Bengals offensive coordinator Brian Callahan as their new head coach.

The 39-year-old has been a key part of Taylor’s staff the past five seasons and brings a wealth of experience that earned him interviews last year without a promotion opportunity arising. He arrived in Cincinnati following stints as quarterbacks coach for the Raiders (2018) and Lions (2016-17), and prior to those roles, he served various positions with the Denver Broncos, where he began his NFL coaching career as an assistant in 2010.

ExploreKey offseason dates for Cincinnati Bengals

Callahan had a second interview with the Titans on Monday, and the organization made sure he did not leave the building. He also was set to meet with the Atlanta Falcons and Carolina Panthers for second interviews.

The Bengals likely will be looking to promote quarterbacks coach Dan Pitcher to replace Callahan, though he also has been getting attention from other teams, too. The New Orleans Saints had requested an interview for their open offensive coordinator position as well.

In Other News
1
Browns GM says he would ‘absolutely love’ to re-sign Flacco, even as...
2
Boys basketball state poll: Which area teams are ranked this week?
3
Ohio State women’s basketball hoping win over Clark’s Iowa just the...
4
Ohio State football: 3 more additions bolster present, future
5
Hamilton native wins Supercross race in San Diego

About the Author

Laurel Pfahler
© 2024 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top