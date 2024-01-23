Reports: Titans hire Bengals’ Callahan as new head coach

The #Titans plan to hire #Bengals offensive coordinator Brian Callahan as their head coach, per sources.



Callahan had a second interview today and Tennessee isn’t letting him out of the building. pic.twitter.com/9IZ41d62rP — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) January 23, 2024

The 39-year-old has been a key part of Taylor’s staff the past five seasons and brings a wealth of experience that earned him interviews last year without a promotion opportunity arising. He arrived in Cincinnati following stints as quarterbacks coach for the Raiders (2018) and Lions (2016-17), and prior to those roles, he served various positions with the Denver Broncos, where he began his NFL coaching career as an assistant in 2010.

Callahan had a second interview with the Titans on Monday, and the organization made sure he did not leave the building. He also was set to meet with the Atlanta Falcons and Carolina Panthers for second interviews.

The Bengals likely will be looking to promote quarterbacks coach Dan Pitcher to replace Callahan, though he also has been getting attention from other teams, too. The New Orleans Saints had requested an interview for their open offensive coordinator position as well.