Reports: Sean Miller to leave Xavier, named new head basketball coach at Texas

CINCINNATI — Xavier basketball head coach Sean Miller is heading to the Texas Longhorns, according to multiple reports.

Cedric Golden with the Austin American-Statesman first reported the news.

Miller, who returned to Xavier in 2022 after 12 seasons with Arizona, is taking over for Rodney Terry, who was fired Sunday. Terry took over as interim head coach in 2022 before he was given the full-time job after Texas went to the Elite Eight in 2023.

The news comes just days after Miller and the Musketeers beat Texas in the First Four of the 2025 NCAA Tournament. The Musketeers then fell to Illinois 86-73 on Friday in the first round.

Miller called last week’s win over Texas “one of the greatest games I’ve been a part of.”

During the 2024-2025 season, Xavier finished with a 22-12 record and 13-7 in conference play, going on a seven regular-season game win streak to close out the season.

Miller returned to Xavier in 2022 after he was fired from Arizona. Miller was federally investigated for a scandal involving his former assistant coach at both Xavier and Arizona, Emanuel”Book” Richardson. Miller did not face any sanctions after the investigation.

In 2022, Miller led Xavier to one of the top five winningest seasons in school history with a 27-10 record. The team also tied the school record for Big East wins in a season at 15-5.

Miller’s first stint with Xavier was from 2004-2009, when he guided the team to four NCAA tournaments.

In October 2023, Miller signed a contract extension that would have kept him with the Musketeers through the 2028-2029 season.

Xavier nor Miller himself have made any official statements about his departure.

