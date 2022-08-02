journal-news logo
Reports: Reds trade Pham to Red Sox

Tommy Pham, of the Reds, scores on a bases-clearing double by Tyler Stephenson in the second inning on Wednesday, May 11, 2022, at Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati. David Jablonski/Staff

Sports
By
45 minutes ago
It’s third deal in last five days for Reds

The Cincinnati Reds traded outfielder Tommy Pham to the Boston Red Sox for a player to be named later, according to multiple reports Monday night.

The Reds signed Pham in March, less than two weeks before spring training. He hit .238 with 11 home runs and 39 RBIs in 91 games. He started 82 games in left field and eight at designated hitter.

Pham goes from a team with the third-worst record in the National League (40-61) to a team in the bottom half of the American League with a 51-52 record. The Red Sox are 3½ games back in the wild-card race.

The trade comes less than 24 hours before the Major League Baseball trade deadline, which is 6 p.m. Tuesday.

It’s the third trade in the last five days for the Reds. They dealt outfielder Tyler Naquin and pitcher Phillip Diehl to the New York Mets on Thursday. They traded starter Luis Castillo to the Seattle Mariners on Friday.

