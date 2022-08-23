Reports: Bates arrives at Bengals’ facility, expected to sign franchise tag

Jessie Bates is back in the building. The Cincinnati Bengals’ free safety has reported to the team’s facility and was set to sign his franchise tag Tuesday, according to multiple reports.
The Enquirer’s Kelsey Conway was the first to report Bates had arrived at Paycor Stadium.
Bates had opted not to participate in training camp up to this point after not being able to reach an agreement on a long-term contract. The Bengals used the franchise tag to keep him in Cincinnati at least one more year, but he had not signed the tender, worth $12.9 million. Bates was the last holdout in the NFL to not sign, presumably out of concern for getting injured.
The Bengals are wrapping up their final two practices of training camp this week when they host the L.A. Rams for joint practices Wednesday and Thursday. The team is meeting Tuesday but not practicing.
Players and staff had long been indicating a belief it would only be a matter of time before Bates would arrive. Cornerback Mike Hilton said at the start of camp he couldn’t envision Bates not playing this season because of how much of a competitor he is, and Bates had been posting workout videos on social media showing him in his Bengals helmet getting in some work down in Florida.
Bates also attended the team’s preseason opener against the Arizona Cardinals and sat in one of the suites.
About the Author