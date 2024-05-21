Report: Bengals Tee Higgins not expected to report for OTAs

Higgins requested a trade in March as the Bengals reportedly had not engaged in further contract negotiations, following early discussions last year, as he pursues a long-term deal in line with the league’s top-paid receivers. He is the lone NFL player this offseason to not receive a contract extension after being franchise-tagged.

Bengals WR Tee Higgins still has not signed his franchise tender and is not expected to by next week, per source. This would make him ineligible to report back to the Bengals in time for their organized team activities next week. Higgins cannot rejoin the team until he signs. pic.twitter.com/RltfFRe5dh — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) May 21, 2024

The Bengals and Higgins have until mid-July to get a long-term deal done. Otherwise, Higgins would be set to play on the one-year tender, which is worth $21.7 million.

Higgins seems to be following the same path former Bengals safety Jessie Bates used when the organization last used the franchise tag on a player in 2022. Bates did not report to the team’s offseason workouts that year and missed most of the preseason but signed his tag and began practicing after the third preseason game.

Bates started the opener and the next 15 games in another standout season, then signed a four-year, $64 million deal with the Falcons that offseason. He and Higgins share the same agent, David Mulugheta.