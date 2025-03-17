Report: Bengals set to re-sign Chase, Higgins to contract extensions

Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins (5) celebrates with wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase (1) after making a touchdown catch during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 22, 2024, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Jeff Dean)

Sports
1 hour ago
The Cincinnati Bengals have reportedly agreed to contract extensions with both Ja’Marr Chase and Tee Higgins.

Fox Sports NFL Insider Jordan Schultz reported late Sunday night that Chase will be re-signed to a 4-year, $161 million deal with $112M guaranteed - making him the highest paid non-QB in NFL history.

Higgins is also receiving a 4-year contract extension worth $115M with the first two years guaranteed.

Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase (1) celebrates his touchdown with wide receiver Tee Higgins (5) during the second half of an NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys, Monday, Dec. 9, 2024, in Arlington, Texas. The Cincinnati Bengals won 27-20. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

Chase, 25, won the NFL receiving triple crown last season, leading all players with 127 receptions, 1,708 receiving yards and 17 receiving touchdowns - becoming just the fifth player to accomplish the feat since the AFL-NFL merger in 1970.

Higgins, 26, appeared in 12 games last season, catching 10 TDs. He missed several games due to injury.

