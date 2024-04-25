Report: Bengals defensive end Trey Hendrickson requests trade

By Laurel Pfahler – Contributing Writer
18 minutes ago
Cincinnati Bengals defensive end Trey Hendrickson has requested a trade, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

The three-time Pro Bowler signed an extension last July to keep him in Cincinnati through 2025, but according to Schefter, he is looking for more long-term security than Cincinnati has been willing to offer.

Hendrickson is set to make $14.8 million this season and $15.8 million in 2025, but neither year has any guaranteed money attached and both count more than $18 million against the Bengals’ cap.

The Bengals also received a trade request from Tee Higgins this offseason after he was franchise tagged, but Higgins is set to make $21.8 million if he signs the tag. According to multiple reports, Higgins was disappointed the Bengals had not negotiated a long-term extension since March of 2023.

Cincinnati gave Joe Burrow a $275 million deal in September and will be trying to lock down Ja’Marr Chase to a long-term deal as well.

The Bengals added an extra year on Hendrickson’s original four-year, $60 million deal when he signed the extension last July, but he then went on to a third straight Pro Bowl season and was pushing for the league’s sack title going into the season finale, finishing just short with 17.5 sacks.

“I want to stay a Bengal, and they gave me a tremendous opportunity,” Hendrickson said after he signed his extension last summer. “Two years ago, there was a lot of question marks around my name. They believed in me, and I still have the same desire to prove them right in the way they’ve invested in me. And that’s not something I take lightly. I have a tremendous amount of respect for them and the way they handle things, the organization, the way they care about people, like I said earlier, so just staying in the building personally for me is important.”

