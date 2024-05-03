High school football: New scholarship offers at Xenia, Trotwood-Madison, Middletown and more

The local recruiting showcases held across the area this week continue yielding new scholarship offers.

That includes four players from Xenia: Receivers Trimonde Henry (Valparaiso) and Shawn Fishwick (Toledo), offensive lineman Gunnar Stephan (Valparaiso) and kicker Sean Leonard (Akron).

Henry caught 16 passes for 226 yards as a 5-foot-11, 150-pound junior last season while Fishwick caught 21 passes for 241 yards and a touchdown as a 6-1, 165-pound sophomore.

Leonard made six of 7 field goals last season and averaged 37.9 yards on 19 punts as a junior for the Buccaneers last season.

He had a busy spring that included visits to Pittsburgh, Cincinnati and Ohio State.

The Miami Valley League showcase also led to new offers for Isiah Stoudemire, a 2025 offensive lineman who first got noticed at the same event last year. This year he reported new offers from Penn, Bucknell and Youngstown State.

After multiple players from Trotwood-Madison reported new offers Wednesday, two more shared news Thursday as Indiana offered defensive back Darius Dennis and receiver Jamier Brown, who also picked up offers from Eastern Michigan and Miami University.

Middletown also had a pair of players pick up new offers: Penn for 2025 defensive back/receiver Max Johnson and Toledo for 2027 defensive end Jaiden Davis.

Back in Dayton, Meadowdale 2025 linebacker/tight end Leo Boykins reported getting an offer from Central State while Ohio University offered Chaminade Julienne lineman Elijah Berman (2026).

Marcus Hartman has been a digital sports columnist and reporter at Cox's Ohio newspapers the Dayton Daily News, Springfield News-Sun and Journal-News since 2016.

