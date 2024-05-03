High school football: New scholarship offers at Xenia, Trotwood-Madison, Middletown and more

Explore An early look at the top college prospects in the class of 2025

Henry caught 16 passes for 226 yards as a 5-foot-11, 150-pound junior last season while Fishwick caught 21 passes for 241 yards and a touchdown as a 6-1, 165-pound sophomore.

After a great conversation with @CoachNCole and balling out at our College showcase, I am super excited to say I have received my 5th Division 1 offer from The University of Toledo!!! @MauriceHarden16 @xeniabucsfb @XeniaAthletics @247Sports pic.twitter.com/dFyCPJfeCp — Shawn Fishwick 2026 Wide Receiver (@FishwickShawn) May 3, 2024

Leonard made six of 7 field goals last season and averaged 37.9 yards on 19 punts as a junior for the Buccaneers last season.

He had a busy spring that included visits to Pittsburgh, Cincinnati and Ohio State.

Felt great to get some reps in after track practice today! Here’s a 57 M, 53 RH, and 45 M off a hold. Always continuing to put work in and get to that next level!!@CoachGantz @xeniabucsfb @XeniaAthletics pic.twitter.com/SFJ9glctYO — Sean Leonard (@Seankicker11) April 16, 2024

The Miami Valley League showcase also led to new offers for Isiah Stoudemire, a 2025 offensive lineman who first got noticed at the same event last year. This year he reported new offers from Penn, Bucknell and Youngstown State.

After multiple players from Trotwood-Madison reported new offers Wednesday, two more shared news Thursday as Indiana offered defensive back Darius Dennis and receiver Jamier Brown, who also picked up offers from Eastern Michigan and Miami University.

Middletown also had a pair of players pick up new offers: Penn for 2025 defensive back/receiver Max Johnson and Toledo for 2027 defensive end Jaiden Davis.

Back in Dayton, Meadowdale 2025 linebacker/tight end Leo Boykins reported getting an offer from Central State while Ohio University offered Chaminade Julienne lineman Elijah Berman (2026).