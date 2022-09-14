Redsfest returning after two-year hiatus

After a two-year hiatus, Redsfest, the largest team fan festival throughout Major League Baseball, is returning Dec. 2-3 at the Duke Energy Convention Center in Cincinnati.
The event features autograph sessions and meet and greets with current and former players, interactive games for fans of all ages, game-used and authentic memorabilia and much more.
“We are very excited to welcome fans and players back to the Duke Energy Convention Center for this signature off-season event,” Phil Castellini, Reds President and COO, said. “We have worked very hard to make Redsfest the best in baseball for our fans, and we look forward to bringing them together with our current players, coaches, Reds Hall of Famers, alumni, and broadcasters for these two days of fun and entertainment.”
Redsfest is scheduled for Friday, Dec. 2 from 3 to 10:30 p.m. and Saturday, Dec. 3 from 11 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.
Redsfest tickets are scheduled to go on sale Monday, Nov. 7 at reds.com/Redsfest.
Reds season ticket members will receive complimentary tickets.
Additional details on Redsfest schedules, events, policies and procedures will be announced at a later date.
Redsfest celebrity poker tourney
The annual celebrity poker tournament will be held on Dec. 3 with a guaranteed $10,000 first prize. For more information, call (513) 765-7240 or visit reds.com/poker.
All proceeds from Redsfest benefit the baseball-themed outreach programs of the Reds Community Fund. Schedule and activities are subject to change.
