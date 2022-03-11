Reds will open season on the road April 7 as lockout ends

With Major League Baseball and the MLB Players Association coming to terms on a new collective bargaining agreement Thursday, the Cincinnati Reds will open the 2022 season on April 7 on the road against the Atlanta Braves.
The Reds will play four games in Atlanta before playing their first home game April 12 against the Cleveland Guardians.
Teams will still play a 162-game season. The series that were cancelled will be rescheduled. The new deal was reached two days after MLB announced the season wouldn’t start until April 14 at the earliest.
“On behalf of the entire Reds organization, we are excited to start the 2022 season on April 7, Reds CEO Bob Castellini said in a statement. “And we cannot wait to welcome our fans to Great American Ball Park for the Reds’ Home Opener on April 12, when we will celebrate with all the traditions and fun that make Opening Day in Cincinnati the greatest day in all of baseball.”
The Reds and other teams will report to spring training Sunday. Games begin March 17.
Among the key components of the agreement, which ended a 99-day lockout where:
• Increases to the minimum salaries of players.
• A $50 milion bonus pool “that will reward the achievements of players who have not yet reached salary arbitration eligibility.”
• An expanded 12-team postseason.
“Our union endured the second-longest work stoppage in its history to achieve significant progress in key areas that will improve not just current players’ rights and benefits, but those of generations to come,” Executive Director Tony Clark said in a statement. “Players remained engaged and unified from beginning to end, and in the process reenergized our fraternity.”
