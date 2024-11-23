Reds trade for starting pitcher in deal involving India

Singer, 28, was 9-13 with a 3.71 ERA in 32 starts in 2024. It was his fifth season in the big leagues. He has a career record of 127-124 with a 4.28 ERA.

Singer was the 18th overall pick in the 2018 draft out of the University of Florida.

The trade ends the tenure of India, 27, the No. 5 overall pick in 2018, with the Reds. He hit .253 with 63 home runs in four seasons. He was the National League Rookie of the Year in 2021.

Wiemer, 25, appeared in two games for the Reds last seaosn. The Reds acquired him in July, along with right-handed pitcher Jakob Junis, in the deal that sent starting pitcher Frankie Montas to the Milwaukee Brewers.