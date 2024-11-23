Reds trade for starting pitcher in deal involving India

Brady Singer, like India, was a first-round pick in 2018
Kansas City Royals starting pitcher Brady Singer throws during the first inning of a baseball game against the San Francisco Giants Saturday, Sept. 21, 2024, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Kansas City Royals starting pitcher Brady Singer throws during the first inning of a baseball game against the San Francisco Giants Saturday, Sept. 21, 2024, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
Sports
By
47 minutes ago
X

The Cincinnati Reds made the first big move of the Terry Francona era Friday night.

Seven weeks after hiring Francona as manager, the Reds announced they traded infielder Jonathan India and outfielder Joey Wiemer to the Kansas City Royals for right-handed pitcher Brady Singer.

Singer, 28, was 9-13 with a 3.71 ERA in 32 starts in 2024. It was his fifth season in the big leagues. He has a career record of 127-124 with a 4.28 ERA.

Singer was the 18th overall pick in the 2018 draft out of the University of Florida.

The trade ends the tenure of India, 27, the No. 5 overall pick in 2018, with the Reds. He hit .253 with 63 home runs in four seasons. He was the National League Rookie of the Year in 2021.

Wiemer, 25, appeared in two games for the Reds last seaosn. The Reds acquired him in July, along with right-handed pitcher Jakob Junis, in the deal that sent starting pitcher Frankie Montas to the Milwaukee Brewers.

In Other News
1
Bengals-Browns Week 16 game flexed out of primetime
2
Caitlin Clark to join Cincinnati bid for 16th National Women’s Soccer...
3
Indiana at Ohio State: What you need to know about Saturday’s Big Ten...
4
Ohio State athletic director lays out plans for evolving college sports...
5
Bengals rookie Newton makes big impression in first extended action

About the Author

Follow David Jablonski on facebookFollow David Jablonski on twitter

David Jablonski covers the Dayton Flyers and other sports for the Dayton Daily News, Springfield News-Sun and Journal News.