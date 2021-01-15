X

Reds sign 13 international free agents, including seven from Venezuela

Credit: David Jablonski

By David Jablonski
Reds also announce signings of seven players who avoid arbitration

The Cincinnati Reds signed 13 international free agents Friday, which marked the start of the international signing period across baseball.

One of the players ranked among the top 30 international prospects. Ariel Almonte, a 17-year-old outfielder from the Dominican Republic, ranked 26th on a list compiled by MLB.com. He received a $1.9 million signing bonus, according to Jesse Sanchez, of MLB.com.

Another player to watch in the group is 17-year-old outfielder Malvin Valdez, of the Dominican Republic. He received the same signing bonus a Almonte, according to Sanchez.

The other players signed were:

• Luis Castro, 18, right-handed pitcher, Venezuela.

• Raynardo Cruz, 19, right-handed pitcher, Dominican Republic.

• Cristian Galindo, 18, left-handed pitcher, Venezuela.

• Alejandro Rodriguez, 17, right-handed pitcher, Venezuela.

• Eddy Isturiz, 16, catcher, Venezuela.

• Diego Omana, 18, catcher, Venezuela.

• Leonardo Balcazar, 17, shortstop, Venezuela.

• Carlos Jorge, 17, shortstop, Dominican Republic.

• Luis Reyes, 17, third baseman, Venezuela.

• Jose Serrano, 17, shortstop, Venezuela.

• Brayan Rijo, 17, outfielder, Dominican Republic.

The Reds also announced Friday they had avoided arbitration and signed the following players: right-handed pitchers Luis Castillo, Tyler Mahle, Michael Lorenzen and Noé Ramirez; left-handed pitcher Amir Garrett; and out fielder Jesse Winker.

