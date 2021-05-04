Reds reliever suspended seven games

Major League Baseball suspended Cincinnati Reds reliever Amir Garrett seven games and fined him an undisclosed amount for his role in a benches-clearing incident during a game against the Chicago Cubs on Saturday at Great American Ball Park.
Garrett has appealed the suspension, so he will be available Tuesday night when the Reds start a two-game series against the Chicago White Sox. He has a 10.38 ERA in 11 relief appearances.
No other players were suspended, but Cubs infielder Javier Báez was fined for his role in the incident.
Garrett is the seconds Reds player suspended this season. Right fielder Nick Castellano served a two-game suspension for his involvement in a benches-clearing incident in April.