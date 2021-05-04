X

Reds reliever suspended seven games

Cincinnati Reds relief pitcher Amir Garrett throws in the 10th inning during a baseball game against the Chicago Cubs in Cincinnati on Sunday, May 2, 2021. (AP Photo/Jeff Dean)
Cincinnati Reds relief pitcher Amir Garrett throws in the 10th inning during a baseball game against the Chicago Cubs in Cincinnati on Sunday, May 2, 2021. (AP Photo/Jeff Dean)

Credit: Jeff Dean

Credit: Jeff Dean

Sports | 3 hours ago
By David Jablonski

Major League Baseball suspended Cincinnati Reds reliever Amir Garrett seven games and fined him an undisclosed amount for his role in a benches-clearing incident during a game against the Chicago Cubs on Saturday at Great American Ball Park.

Garrett has appealed the suspension, so he will be available Tuesday night when the Reds start a two-game series against the Chicago White Sox. He has a 10.38 ERA in 11 relief appearances.

» McCOY: La Russa a big influence on Bell

No other players were suspended, but Cubs infielder Javier Báez was fined for his role in the incident.

Garrett is the seconds Reds player suspended this season. Right fielder Nick Castellano served a two-game suspension for his involvement in a benches-clearing incident in April.

In Other News

© 2021 Journal-News. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.