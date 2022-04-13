Reds president apologizes after comments about unhappy fans

In a wide-ranging interview before the home opener against the Cleveland Guardians at Great American Ball Park, Castellini was asked about fans frustrated by the team’s cost-cutting moves in the offseason. A “SellTheTeamBob” hashtag, which references Phil’s dad Bob Castellini, has become popular on social media and even appeared on a billboard.

“Well, where are you going to go?” Phil said in the radio interview. “Let’s start there. I mean, sell the team to who? That’s the other thing. You want to have this debate? If you want to look at what would you do with this team to have it be more profitable, make more money, compete more in the current economic system that this game exists (in), it would be to pick it up and move it somewhere else. And so be careful what you ask for. I think we’re doing the best we can do with the resources that we have. We’re no more pleased with the results than the fans. I’m not sitting here saying anybody should be happy.”