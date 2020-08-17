Reds pitcher gives fans an inside look with video diary

On Monday, Jon Heyman, of the MLB Network, reported no more Reds players had tested positive, but the Reds still had not announced when they would return to action. They knew even less Friday night.

Bauer said then the team didn’t know if it would play Saturday, but he expected the game to be cancelled. He had been scheduled to start the third game of the series against the Pirates.

“I don’t know when I’m going to pitch again, which is devastating news,” Bauer said. “I don’t know how our team is going to handle this or who else might be positive, which is devastating news. I don’t know how our player who has tested positive is going to react to it, and we’re obviously scared about that.”

Bauer also revealed the players were told to return to Great American Ball Park between 9 and 11 a.m. on Saturday so they could undergo a rapid saliva COVID-19 test. He said Commissioner Rob Manfred planned to send his private plane to Cincinnati to collect the tests and fly them to a testing facility so the Reds could get the results by Sunday.

Bauer told the camera he usually doesn’t set an alarm on days he pitches but would have to get to bed early so he could get up on time for the test. He got on his way at 10:42 a.m. By that point, the Reds had been informed they wouldn’t play Saturday or Sunday.

“Potentially, we play Monday,” said Bauer as he rode an elevator down to his car. “I guess the Pirates have to stay here until we find out if the league will let us play on Monday or not.”

The Reds did not make an announcement Sunday about the potential of playing Monday when both teams had scheduled off days, but Pirates manager Derek Shelton told Pittsburgh reporters Major League Baseball had decided not to schedule a pair of seven-inning games.

“What goes into that decision happens a lot higher than me,” Shelton said. “They just informed us that we’re not going to play Monday, and we’ll reschedule.”

The Reds and Pirates have six opportunities in September to make up the games. They play Sept. 4-6 in Pittsburgh and Sept. 14-16 in Cincinnati.

Bauer started his day Saturday by driving from his home in Northern Kentucky across the bridge into Cincinnati. After arriving at the stadium, he stayed in his car while getting his temperature checked. Then he spit into a vial. He asked if Manfred’s plane had arrived and was told it had.

Summing up his mood, Bauer said, “Honestly, at this point, I’m just sick of it.”