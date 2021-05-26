Reds offer $5 ticket deal for ‘Re-Opening Day’

The Cincinnati Reds and Bally Sports Ohio announced a $5 ticket offer Wednesday for what they’re calling “Re-Opening Day” on June 2 at Great American Ball Park.
The Reds play the Philadelphia Phillies at 12:35 p.m. that day in the final game of a three-game series. It will be the first game since the 2019 season in which there will be no attendance restrictions. There also will be no rule requiring fans to wear masks.
For $5, fans can buy view level (upper deck) tickets. The offer is available at Reds.com/Bally through 11:59 p.m. on May 31.
“We are excited to once again have every seat available at Great American Ball Park for fans to see Reds baseball live,” said Phil Castellini, Reds president and chief operating officer, in a statement. “We hope fans are ready to ‘pack the park’ to cheer on our Reds and party like it’s Opening Day.”
There were no fans throughout the 60-game 2020 season because of the pandemic. Attendance was limited to 30 percent capacity when the 2021 season began and increased to 40 percent on April 21. The Reds then announced May 14 they would return to full capacity on June 2.