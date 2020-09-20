Reds keep pace in playoff race with series victory vs. White Sox

After failing to capitalize on four walks and a hit batter in the second and third innings, the Reds took a 3-0 lead in the fourth thanks to six walks and two fielder’s choice groundouts by Tucker Barnhart and Aristides Aquino.

Mike Moustakas then followed with a two-run single, the first hit of the game for the Reds.

White Sox starter Dylan Cease walked seven batters in six innings. Reliever Ross Detwiler walked three in 1 1/3 innings.

Reds starter Michael Lorenzen delivered his second strong start in a row. He struck out eight and gave up two runs three hits in 4 2/3 innings.

Lorenzen left with runners at first and third and two outs in the fifth. The two runs scored with reliever Lucas Sims on the mound.