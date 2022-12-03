Reds honor De La Cruz as minor league player of the year

De La Cruz was also selected as Reds 2022 Minor League Player of the Year by Baseball America.

De La Cruz played in 72 games with the Dragons and batted .302 with 20 home runs. He became the first player in Dragons history and first Midwest League player since 1999 (Corey Patterson, Lansing) to hit at least .300 with at least 20 home runs and at least 25 stolen bases.

Including his time this summer with Chattanooga after he was promoted from the Dragons in late-July, De La Cruz combined to bat .304 with 28 home runs and 47 stolen bases. He became the first player in Minor League Baseball to hit at least 25 home runs, steal at least 40 bases, and hit at least .300 in a season since George Springer in 2013.

McGarry hit 27 home runs in the Reds system his season to finish second in the organization to De La Cruz. McGarry’s slugging percentage of .543 was also second in the system to De La Cruz. McGarry played in 41 games for the Dragons, batting .286 with 11 home runs, a .604 slugging percentage, and an OPS of .939.

Abbott led all Reds minor league pitchers in strikeouts in 2022 with 159 in 118 innings. With the Dragons, Abbott made five appearances and posted an ERA of 0.67, allowing just two runs in 27 innings with 40 strikeouts.