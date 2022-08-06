journal-news logo
Reds fall to Brewers

Milwaukee Brewers' Rowdy Tellez watches his two-run home run during the first inning of the team's baseball game against the Cincinnati Reds on Friday, Aug. 5, 2022, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Aaron Gash)

By Associated Press
40 minutes ago

MILWAUKEE — Eric Lauer pitched seven strong innings, Rowdy Tellez and Tyrone Taylor homered, and the Milwaukee Brewers shook out of their post-trade deadline funk with a 5-1 win over the Cincinnati Reds on Friday night.

NL Central-leading Milwaukee had lost three straight since dealing All-Star closer Josh Hader to the Padres on Monday.

Tellez hit a two-run shot in the first inning off Robert Dugger (0-1), and Taylor followed with a three-run blast in the third.

Lauer (8-3) worked out of trouble early, loading the bases in the first and putting two aboard in each of the next two frames. But the Reds couldn’t cash in until Kyle Farmer’s RBI single in the fifth.

Cincinnati threatened in the ninth, putting two on with one out against Trevor Gott. The Brewers then turned to Devin Willams, who fanned Matt Reynolds and Jonathan India for his seventh save of the season and his first since taking over for Hader.

