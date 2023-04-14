Reds end three-game losing streak by beating Phillies

CINCINNATI — The Cincinnati Reds returned home Thursday after three straight one-run losses in Atlanta and six losses in their last seven games.
“Nobody in our clubhouse loves where we are,” manager David Bell said before the game. “We’re not accepting where we are — our record — but we love who we are. Our attitude every day is not going to change. It’s really been since the very beginning of spring training. We’re fighting together to go out every single day and find ways to get done.”
The Reds did get it done Thursday, beating the defending National League champion Philadelphia Phillies 6-2 in the opener of a four-game series at Great American Ball Park.
The Reds (5-7) improved to 2-2 against the Phillies (4-9) after losing two of three games in Philadelphia last week.
After the Phillies took a 1-0 lead in the first on an RBI single by former Red Nick Castellanos, the Reds tied the game in the bottom of the inning. Jonathan India doubled, stole third base and scored when the throw to third bounced into left field.
In the third, the Reds took a 4-1 lead on RBI singles by Spencer Steer, Tyler Stephenson and Wil Myers.
Middletown native Kyle Schwarber hit his 12th career home run in 40 games at Great American Ball Park to cut the Reds’ lead to 4-2 in the fifth. Schwarber has hit more runs as an opponent at only one other stadium, Nationals Park in Washington, where he has 22 home runs in 58 games.
The Reds added to their lead in the bottom of the fifth. Stuart Fairchild scored on a single by Myers.
In the sixth, a double by Barrero scored Kevin Newman to extend the lead to 6-2.
Nick Lodolo got the victory, allowing two earned runs on eight hits in five innings. He struck out six.
