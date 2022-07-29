Reds deal two players to Mets for prospects

The Reds traded outfielder Tyler Naquin and left-handed pitcher Phillip Diehl to the New York Mets for minor leaguers Jose Acuna, a right-handed pitcher, and Hector Rodriguez, a centerfielder, on Thursday night.

In his second season with the Reds, Naquin, 31, hit .246 with seven home runs and 33 RBIs. He hit .270 with 19 home runs and 70 RBIs for the Reds in 2021 after they signed him as a free agent in February that year. He’ll be a free agent after this season.