Reds claim former Wright State outfielder off waivers

The Cincinnati Reds claimed former Wright State Raiders outfielder Peyton Burdick off waivers from the Baltimore Orioles on Wednesday.
The Reds optioned Burdick, 27, to the Triple-A Louisville Bats. Burdick is a native of Batavia, just east of Cincinnati, and graduated from Glen Este High School.
The Miami Marlins drafted Burdick in the third round in 2019. He made his big-league debut in August 2022 and hit .207 with four home runs and 11 RBIs in 32 games. He hit .182 in 14 games with the Marlins in 2023.
This month, Burdick hit .184 with four home runs and nine RBIs in 16 games for Triple-A Norfolk.
About the Author