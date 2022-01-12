Reds announce Dragons’ coaching staff

He later played two seasons with the Chicago Cubs, in 2011 and 2012, posting his best record with a .259 batting average to go with 16 home runs and 40 RBIs in 2012, when he also made the NL All-Star team.

Of the first 10 Dragons managers, seven had at least some major league playing experience. Only Billy Gardner Jr. (2006), Luis Bolivar (2017-2019) and Moreno, who managed the Dragons only one season but was 65-55 with a first-place Central League Eastern Division tie with Great Lakes, did not have major league playing experience before they managed the Dragons.

Samuel, who made three NL All-Star teams, becomes the most decorated coach of the Dragons since Ken Griffey Sr., who was the team’s hitting coach in 2010.

From 1983-99, Samuel played several infield and outfield positions for seven major league teams, including the Reds (1993), Phillies, Dodgers, Toronto, Kansas City, Detroit and New York Mets. He compiled a .259 batting average with 161 homers and 703 RBIs.

The Dragons open the 132-game season Friday, April 8, at Day Air Ballpark.