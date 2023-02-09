X
Dark Mode Toggle

Reds acquire outfielder from Guardians

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Sports
By , Staff Writer
Updated 1 hour ago
Reds start spring training next week

The Cincinnati Reds acquired Cleveland Guardians outfielder Will Benson in a trade Wednesday night.

The Reds sent minor league outfielder Justin Boyd, a player to be named later and cash to the Guardians in the deal.

Benson, 24, hit .182 in 28 games last season with Cleveland. He played all three outfield positions.

Benson was the 14th overall pick in the 2016 draft out of Westminster High School in Atlanta. He made his big-league debut on Aug. 1, 2022, after working his way up to Triple-A for the first time in 2021.

Explore» MORE ON REDS: Team working toward spring training

The Reds designated infielder Alejo Lopez, who hit .262 in 59 games last season, for assignment to make room for Benson on the 40-man roster.

Spring training starts next week for the Reds. Pitcher and catchers report on Tuesday and hold their first workout Wednesday. Position players report Feb. 19. The first full team workout will be held Feb. 20.

In Other News
1
8 Buckeyes, 2 local prep products invited to NFL Scouting Combine
2
Miami tops Western Michigan to snap seven-game skid
3
Ohio State football: Former players bring unique perspective to...
4
Former Ohio State football player Harry Miller to be guest at State of...
5
Girls basketball: Middletown falls in tourney opener

About the Author

Follow David Jablonski on facebookFollow David Jablonski on twitter

David Jablonski covers the Dayton Flyers and other sports for the Dayton Daily News, Springfield News-Sun and Journal News.

© 2023 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top