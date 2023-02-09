Reds acquire outfielder from Guardians

The Cincinnati Reds acquired Cleveland Guardians outfielder Will Benson in a trade Wednesday night.
The Reds sent minor league outfielder Justin Boyd, a player to be named later and cash to the Guardians in the deal.
Benson, 24, hit .182 in 28 games last season with Cleveland. He played all three outfield positions.
Benson was the 14th overall pick in the 2016 draft out of Westminster High School in Atlanta. He made his big-league debut on Aug. 1, 2022, after working his way up to Triple-A for the first time in 2021.
The Reds designated infielder Alejo Lopez, who hit .262 in 59 games last season, for assignment to make room for Benson on the 40-man roster.
Spring training starts next week for the Reds. Pitcher and catchers report on Tuesday and hold their first workout Wednesday. Position players report Feb. 19. The first full team workout will be held Feb. 20.
