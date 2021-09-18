RedHawks rout Long Island to win home opener

The Miami RedHawks won their first game of the season Saturday, routing Long Island University 42-7 in their home opener at Yager Stadium.
Miami (1-2) reeled off 35 straight points after the Sharks (0-3) tied the game at 7 early in the second quarter.
RedHawks quarterbacks A.J. Mayer and Brett Gabbert combined to pass for 294 yards and three touchdowns.
Mayer completed 8-of-9 passes for 123 yards and a touchdown, while Gabbert completed 10-of-16 passes for 171 yards and two TDs.
Jack Sorenson caught five passes for 86 yards and a score. Teammates Nate Muersch and Jalen Walker also caught TD passes.
Miami outgained Long Island 523-216.
Lakota West grad David Afari added 78 yards rushing for Miami, which visits Army next Saturday.
SATURDAY’S GAME
Miami at Army, Noon, CBS Sports Network, 980, 1450