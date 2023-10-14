RedHawks rolling: Miami wins sixth straight game

The Miami RedHawks keep rolling.

Miami won its sixth straight game Saturday, scoring a road victory over Western Michigan at Waldo Stadium in Kalamazoo.

Quarterback Brett Gabbert tossed two touchdown passes and ran for two more scores as Miami improved to 6-1 overall and 3-0 in the MAC with a 34-21 win.

It’s Miami’s first 3-0 conference start since 2010.

The RedHawks snapped an eight-game losing streak to the Broncos, who fell to 2-5, 1-2.

Gabbert finishe 20-of-35 for 223 yards and an interception. Both of his touchdown passes (9 and 5 yards) went to Gage Larvadain, who returned to the lineup after missing two games due to injury. Larvadain caught five pases for 49 yards. Cade McDonald hauled in six receptions for 78 yards.

Gabbert’s second rushing score, a 9-yard run, put Miami up 28-13 with 14:47 to play.

Western Michigan answered with Hayden Wolff’s 5-yard TD run a two-point conversion to make it 28-21, but Miami got a pair of Graham Nicholson field goals (39 and 40 yards) in the final six minutes.

Miami led 21-10 at halftime on the strength of the two Gabbert-Larvadain connections and Gabbert’s first running score from 4 yards out.

Linebacker Matt Salopek lead Miami’s defense with 15 tackles (11 solo). Caiden Woullard and Brian Ogwu had a pair of sacks apiece for the RedHawks.

SATURDAY’S GAME

Toledo at Miami, 4 p.m., ESPNU, 980, 1450