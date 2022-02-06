Miami losing streak reaches five with second straight loss to Akron

The Zips went into the game in third place with wins in five of their last six games. They were allowing a conference-best 62.9 points per game.

Lakota East graduate Nate Johnson is an Akron freshman.

Sunday’s game was the first of three straight at home for the RedHawks. They are scheduled to play Western Michigan on Tuesday at 7 p.m. and Bowling Green on Saturday at 3:30 p.m. Miami lost, 87-83, in overtime at Bowling Green on Jan. 8.

The RedHawks went into the game with losses in five of their last six games, including 66-55 at Akron on Friday. Sunday’s game marked the first time since the 1966-1967 season that Miami played back-to-back regular-season games against the same team.

Senior forward Dalonte Brown, Miami’s leading rebounder, missed his fourth consecutive game with an ankle injury he suffered early in the RedHawks’ 81-64 loss on Jan. 25 at Ball State, helping Akron dominate the rebounding, 36-20. The Zips’ Enrique Freeman, a 6-foot-7 sophomore who is leading the MAC with an average of 10.9 rebounds per game, finished with a game-high 10. Miami’s leading rebounders were Lairy and 6-7 freshman Curtis Harrison IV, each with three.

Akron went into the game averaging 11.5 turnovers per game, but Miami helped force nine before halftime, leading to a 12-0 advantage in points off turnovers. Lairy led both teams in the first half with 12 points, and the RedHawks trailed by only two, 28-26, at halftime. Neither team led by more than four points in the first half.

TUESDAY’S GAME

Western Michigan at Miami, 7 p.m., ESPN3, 980, 1450