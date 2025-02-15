Princeton runs past Fairfield to claim outright GMC title

Rognny Santiago Lugo scored a game-high 22 points and Princeton used precise shooting to jumpstart its 66-41 victory over Fairfield at a packed Fairfield Arena.

“They made some 3s. They made some shots,” Indians coach DJ Wyrick said. “Some of them were tough shots. Some of them were on us. They clearly came out ready to compete and ready to play.”

The Vikings connected on 8 of 16 shots from 3-point range in the first half, which contributed to a 24-8 first-quarter advantage. Fairfield cut the margin to 35-25 at the half and hung around until the start of the fourth quarter.

Princeton scored 15 straight points to help the visitors pull away for good in the final frame.

“It’s an amazing feeling to get this done,” Vikings coach Bryan Wyant said. “This is one of the best crowds that we’ve had at an away game. Unbelievable support from the community. A great environment for our kids to play in. Just truly blessed.”

Princeton (16-5, 14-2 GMC) snapped Fairfield’s six-game winning streak, have won 11 of their last 12 and swept the Indians on the season. The Vikings beat the Indians 59-48 in Sharonville on Jan. 17.

“They got such a big lead early, and we continued to claw back,” Wyrick said. “We won the second quarter, and we won the third quarter. But obviously, we didn’t win the first and the fourth. That’s kind of been the opposite of what we’ve been doing all year. We’ve come out pretty strong and we close pretty strong. Where today was kind of the opposite.

“I just told the guys that they’re in there celebrating and enjoying this. We’re in here miserable. I told our guys, ‘Hey, just remember this feeling because we’re about to go into a tournament where you lose one and you get this feeling again.’”

Fairfield (15-6, 12-3 GMC) was in position to claim at least a share of the conference title with a victory against Princeton on Friday. In that case, the Indians would have clinched it outright with a win over Oak Hills next week.

Fairfield won the GMC three straight years in 2020-21, 2021-22, 2022-23. Princeton won its first league championship since going 23-4 during the 2017-18 season.

“We talk about championship habits, and they start with our warmup,” Wyant said. “We just don’t let them go through the motions. When we go into the film room. We talk about when we walk in the door, the film room, we talk about in the weight room — every single rep.

“I kind of felt like it’s easy to walk into a gym and go, ‘OK, we’re going to be champions today.’ But we try to live it every single day. I felt at peace coming in here because I really felt like they were locked in.”

Daviawne Crim led Fairfield with 15 points, and Michael Lewis added 11. Gabe Clemmons chipped in with seven points and a game-high 13 rebounds.

The Indians were without one of their key contributors in junior Raymir Coney, who hasn’t played in three games.

Kieran Granville-Britten had 14 points and six rebounds for the Vikings, who shot 25 of 50 (50%) from the floor.

Fairfield brought it to within 45-35 at the end of the third quarter before Princeton scored the first 15 points of the fourth to put it away.

“We’d go on a run, and we’re within striking distance, I felt like we struggled to stay connected and get organized and execute,” Wyrick said. “That’s the biggest thing that I told the team in the locker room is to learn from this. When we get into these situations, the easy thing to do is to just go try and make a play. I don’t think our guys do it out of a selfish mindset, I think it’s more of a competitive type of mindset.

“But what we need to learn is we’ve got to stay together and play together and stay discipline in those moments because that’s what’s going to get you over that hump.”

Play of the game

Sebastian Jordan Ramos lobbed an alley-oop pass to Granville-Britten, who slammed one home midway through the third quarter to get the Viking crowd on their feet.

“When we get those plays, it sends an energy through our team,” Wyant said. “Then it helps defensively because some possessions I’m screaming and imploring at them to guard. But I don’t have to do anything when we get that monster dunk. Everybody is energized, and they sit down and they’re ready to guard.”

Up next

Fairfield wraps up the regular season at home against Oak Hills on Thursday. The Indians open Division I tournament play against Middletown on Tuesday, Feb. 25, at 7:30 p.m. at Mason.

Princeton begins tournament action against Mason on Tuesday, Feb. 21, at 7:30 p.m. at Lakota West.