Prep notebook: Fox leads Mason softball past Fairfield

Fox hit a three-run homer, pitched a three-hit shutout with 14 strikeouts and Mason beat Greater Miami Conference rival Fairfield 5-0 at Creekside Middle School.

“I feel like in my brain for every game knowing this is my senior season, I’ve got to show up and show out,” said Fox, a Thomas More University signee. “This is how I want to go out, and this is how I want to be remembered.

“For my teammates, I want to do it for them, too. I just want to make it a fun game and an unstressful game.”

The victory upped Comets coach Liann Muff’s win total to 301. Muff recently announced that this will be her last season.

“It’s always going to be about the memories and the constant thinking about the kids for all the years,” said Muff, who has been the head coach at Mason for 15 years.

“It’s always been about the relationships with the kids. I just consider myself the luckiest coach. I’ve had the best athletes and great families over all of these years. That’s what is just constantly rolling through my head at this point.”

The Comets (7-2, 4-0 GMC) split their two games against the Division I state semifinalist Indians (5-1, 3-1 GMC) last season.

Fox and Fairfield senior pitcher Megan Spence kept things under control through four innings.

The Comets put together a four-run fifth — highlighted by Fox’s three-run shot to center — and closed it out with another run in the top of the seventh.

“It was a great game,” Indians coach Brenda Stieger said. “We had one inning where they were able to get one run across, and then it’s a mental game, too.

“You work, you were holding and doing really well because the pressure that they put on you defensively with as many slappers that they have. They got a run across the plate, then I think we were a little deflated. That allowed them an opportunity to get up on us a little but more.”

Annabelle Geiser, Avery Clayton and Addie McBrayer each had a pair of hits for Mason. Spence, Sierra Parrott and Aurora Wallace accounted for Fairfield’s three hits.

Tanner becomes Talawanda’s all-time hits leader

Talawanda senior Eddie Tanner became the school’s all-time leader in hits.

Tanner went 3-for-3 in the Brave’s 27-0 win over Northwest on Wednesday. His three hits gave him 99 total for his career.

Lakota West baseball moves to 6-0

The Lakota West High School baseball team is off to a 6-0 start the season.

The Firebirds used a nine-run seventh inning to beat the Hamilton Big Blue 11-2 on Thursday night.

Lakota West is tied with Mason atop the GMC standings at 5-0.

Hornets softball off to best start since 2019

The Monroe High School softball team is off to a 5-0 start to the season.

The Hornets began the season with five straight wins in 2019.

Monroe was leading Franklin 6-0 in the third inning on Wednesday when the game was suspended due to weather.