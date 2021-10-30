Playoff roundup: Badin, Lakota West, Edgewood roll into second round

Ryan Miles scored the lone TD for Monroe (8-3) on a 7-yard run.

Alter advances to face Tippecanoe (9-2).

Chaminade Julienne 38, Ross 17: Josiah Payne, Amare Lattimore and Kenyon Owens each tallied a rushing touchdown, Luke Chandler connected with Aiden Lowery on a TD throw and Nesta Owens returned a fumble 33 yards for a score to lead 13th-seeded CJ (4-5) to the upset win over the fourth-seeded Rams.

Brayden Fraasman had a pair of rushing scores for Ross.

CJ will face St. Marys Memorial, which beat Franklin 49-13 on Friday night, in the regional quarterfinals.

Division I, Region 4

Lakota West 49, West Clermont 14: Mitch Bolden paced third-seeded Lakota West (9-1), going 10-of-15 for 200 yards with three touchdown passes and a TD run. Jyaire Brown added a 40-yard punt return for a score and Malik Hartford had a pick-six. West advances to face Milford in the second round.

St. Xavier 37, Hamilton 7: The 15th-seeded Big Blue finish 2-7.

Sycamore 19, Lakota East 0: The visiting Aviators limited the Thunderhawks to 197 total yards on their way to a first-round upset.

William Ingle rushed for two TDs for Sycamore (6-5). East finishes 7-4.

Division II, Region 8

Edgewood 37, Sidney 10: Tavionne Crosby and Jay Dailey each rumbled past the century mark with two touchdowns apiece to lead Edgewood.

Dailey tallied 163 yards on 22 carries, Crosby had 128 yards on 25 carries and Brick Barker added a 56-yard fumble return for a score.

Edgewood (8-2) will host Stebbins in the regional quarterfinals.