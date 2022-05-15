Reds become sixth team in baseball history to lose a game while not allowing a hit

Hunter Greene and Art Warren combined to throw eight no-hit innings for the Cincinnati Reds on Sunday, but the Reds lost 1-0 to the Pittsburgh Pirates at PNC Park.
The Reds became the sixth team in baseball history to lose a game without allowing a hit. According to MLB.com, the last time it happened was 2008. Jered Weaver and Jose Arredondo, of the Angels, no-hit the Los Angeles Dodgers for eight innings but lost 1-0.
The Cleveland Indians beat the Boston Red Sox 2-1 in 1991 without a hit. The White Sox beat the Yankees 4-0 in 1990 without a hit. In 1967, the Detroit Tigers beat the Baltimore Orioles 2-1 without a hit. In 1964, Ken Johnson, of the Houston Colt 45s, threw nine no-hit innings against the Reds, who won 1-0 when Pete Rose scored on an error in the ninth.
Greene left the game with one out in the eighth inning. He walked two batters in the inning. Warren took over and walked the first batter he faced. Then a groundout by Ke’Bryan Hayes with the bases loaded scored the only run of the game.
The Reds collected four hits against the Pirates but couldn’t get a run and lost two of three games in the series.
The rookie Green walked five and struck out nine in 7 1/3 innings. He lowered his ERA to 6.21 in his seventh start. He threw a season-high 118 pitches.
The Reds fell to 9-26. That’s their second-worst record through 35 games. The 1931, 1934 and 2018 Reds were all 8-27.
