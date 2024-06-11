Piano man: Burrow picking up a new hobby this offseason

Joe Burrow is doing things a little differently this offseason in terms of lightening his workload, but the Cincinnati Bengals quarterback also is trying something new for a hobby.
Burrow said in his press conference Tuesday he is learning how to play the piano through YouTube videos, and that will be part of how he fills his time off between the end of minicamp Thursday and the start of training camp July 24.
“That’s been a fun process, but (I’ll also) sit out by the pool,” Burrow said. “Obviously, still get my workouts in. But we’ll be smart about it (and) throw. Going to go through the normal process, but just going to be more smart about it.”
Burrow said he can play a couple songs but did not elaborate on the difficulty or how good he has gotten playing the piano.
Perhaps the new hobby will prove to be a good way to strengthen the wrist he had surgically repaired in November.
Joey Piano 🎹 pic.twitter.com/Sydzwho95u— Cincinnati Bengals (@Bengals) June 11, 2024
