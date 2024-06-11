Piano man: Burrow picking up a new hobby this offseason

“That’s been a fun process, but (I’ll also) sit out by the pool,” Burrow said. “Obviously, still get my workouts in. But we’ll be smart about it (and) throw. Going to go through the normal process, but just going to be more smart about it.”

Burrow said he can play a couple songs but did not elaborate on the difficulty or how good he has gotten playing the piano.

Perhaps the new hobby will prove to be a good way to strengthen the wrist he had surgically repaired in November.