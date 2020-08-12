PHOTOS: Reds celebrate walk-off victory against Royals

“It’s never easy,” Reds manager David Bell said. “It’s what’s great about this game. Every now and then it’s nice to get an easier one, but it’s tough. It takes a lot of toughness to play this game and be a good team. We just keep going. If you don’t make a play or don’t come through with an at-bat, that’s the game. What makes you a great team is staying with it. I thought our team showed a lot of toughness tonight.”