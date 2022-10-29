Penn State rallies for lead at halftime over Ohio State

Penn State shook off a bad start to forge a 14-13 lead over Ohio State through 30 minutes at Beaver Stadium.
Second-ranked Ohio State scored first on a 38-yard field goal by Noah Ruggles. They took the opening kickoff and drove to the Penn State 23 before stalling with a pair of stuffed runs and a delay of game penalty.
The Buckeyes then got the ball in PSU territory on consecutive possessions thanks to J.T. Tuimoloau. The sophomore deflected a ball to fellow defensive end Zach Harrison for an interception, but Ohio State failed to capitalize when the offense couldn’t move the ball and Ruggles missed a 53-yard field goal.
Tuimoloau kept the ball for himself the next time as he dropped into coverage on a third-and-3 and stepped in front of a short pass into the flat.
This time the Buckeyes capitalized with a 41-yard drive capped by Miyan Williams’ 4-yard touchdown run. He was hit at the line of scrimmage but drove his legs until tumbling into the end zone in a mass of bodies.
No. 13 Penn State struck back with a 58-yard touchdown pass from Sean Clifford to Parker Washington, who broke a tackle after catching a short pass then raced to the end zone.
After a three-and-out, Penn State got the ball back at its 21 with a chance to take the lead and 8:39 on the clock.
The Nittany Lions did just that on a 23-yard pass from Clifford to KeAndre Lambert-Smith, who ran a post in front of multiple Ohio State defenders then beat them to the end zone. That was set up by a 43-yard pass from Clifford to Theo Johnson, who seemed to get lost by the Ohio State coverage after Clifford started to scramble.
Ohio State responded by driving to the Penn State 15 before imploding and having to settle for a 37-yard Ruggles field goal.
The Buckeyes had a chance to take the lead in the closing seconds, but the clock ran out after Stroud was sacked at the 13-yard line.
