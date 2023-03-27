BreakingNews
Pair of GWOC alumni to play for spots in women’s Final Four on Monday night

Two teams have qualified for the women’s Final Four, and two local high school products are hoping to join them tonight.

Cotie McMahon, a freshman from Centerville, scored a team-high 23 points for Ohio State in a 73-61 win over Connecticut on Saturday afternoon.

The 6-foot guard, who was named Big Ten Freshman of the Year and second-team all-conference, has started every game this season and averages 15.0 points and 5.4 rebounds per game for the Buckeyes, who are looking to make the Final Four for the second time in program history (1993).

McMahon is the team’s leading scorer in the NCAA Tournament at 19.7 points per game while shooting 48.8 percent from the field.

No. 3 seed Ohio State is set to face No. 1 seed Virginia Tech at 9 p.m. at Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, Wash.

Prior to that, Wayne High School grad Bree Hall and defending national champion South Carolina will take on Maryland in a battle of the top two seeds in their region in Greenville, S.C.

A 6-foot sophomore, Hall has come off the bench in 33 of the Gamecocks games and 5.0 points in 14.2 minutes per game.

She was also a reserve for South Carolina last season as the program won its first national championship.

ESPN will broadcast both games Monday night.

LSU and Iowa won Sunday night to become the first teams to advance to the 2023 national semifinals, which will take place Friday night in Dallas.

Marcus Hartman has been a digital sports columnist and reporter at Cox's Ohio newspapers the Dayton Daily News, Springfield News-Sun and Journal-News since 2016.

