Pair of GWOC alumni to play for spots in women’s Final Four on Monday night

Prior to that, Wayne High School grad Bree Hall and defending national champion South Carolina will take on Maryland in a battle of the top two seeds in their region in Greenville, S.C.

A 6-foot sophomore, Hall has come off the bench in 33 of the Gamecocks games and 5.0 points in 14.2 minutes per game.

She was also a reserve for South Carolina last season as the program won its first national championship.

Explore Hall happy on first Final Four run

ESPN will broadcast both games Monday night.

LSU and Iowa won Sunday night to become the first teams to advance to the 2023 national semifinals, which will take place Friday night in Dallas.