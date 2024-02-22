OHSAA members to vote on proposal that would allow schools to opt up to Division I

COLUMBUS — The Ohio High School Athletic Association announced Wednesday afternoon that a proposal that would allow schools to move up to Division I on a sport-by-sport basis will go to member schools for a vote in May.

The announced proposal occurs less than a week after the OHSAA board of directors approved the expansion of tournament divisions for seven sports starting this August.

Five referendum items have been approved by the OHSAA board of directors with additional items that could be approved by the board at its March meeting.

The OHSAA’s annual referendum voting period is May 1-15, and an affirming vote by a majority of the membership is the only way that an OHSAA bylaw or constitution item can be added, deleted or changed. There are 819 member high schools.

The OHSAA staff will conduct update meetings in each district in April to explain the referendum items that schools will be voting on.

If passed, Issue 1B would allow a school to apply to the OHSAA within two weeks of the start of the season to move up to Division I in that sport for the postseason tournament.

Previously established divisional assignments for all other schools would not be affected if one or more schools move up to Division I. That means schools would not get moved down a division due to an increase in the number of schools in Division I.

If requested for individual sports, all the participants for that school would participate in the same division for that sport.

For example, if the proposal passes, some student-athletes for a school could not opt up to Division I while others stay at a lower division.

“We’ve had a number of schools ask for permission to do this, but it is currently not allowed per Bylaw 2-1-1,” OHSAA executive director Doug Ute said in a statement.

“This referendum proposal is the only way to see if the majority of the membership is in agreement that schools should be able to move up if they would like to that season, for any number of reasons.”

If the referendum item passes, the OHSAA would determine if any changes are needed to the tournament representation process, which is used to determine the number of schools in each division in each district that advance to the district, regional and state tournaments.

