OHSAA announces football state championships schedule for December

The state championship games will be played in the following order:

Thursday, Dec. 1 – Division II championship game at 7 p.m.

Friday, Dec. 2 – Division V championship game at 10:30 a.m.

Friday, Dec. 2 – Division III championship game at 3 p.m.

Friday, Dec. 2 – Division I championship game at 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 3 – Division VI championship game at 10:30 a.m.

Saturday, Dec. 3 – Division VII championship game at 3 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 3 – Division IV championship game at 7:30 p.m.

The first round of the playoffs begin Friday as the top 16 schools in each region qualified for the postseason. There are 448 schools in the OHSAA football postseason.

The regional playoffs will follow a bracket format. Second-round games will be played on Nov. 4, at the better seeded team’s venue. Neutral sites will be used beginning in the third round, with Divisions I, II, III and V playing on Nov. 11, and Divisions IV, VI and VII playing on Nov. 12.

The OHSAA previously announced the state finals schedule after the state semifinals in 2021.