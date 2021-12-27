Hamburger icon
Four Buckeyes opt out of Rose Bowl

Ohio State's Garrett Wilson, left, celebrates a touchdown catch with Chris Olave in the first quarter against Nebraska on Saturday, Oct. 24, 2020, at Ohio Stadium in Columbus. David Jablonski/Staff
Ohio State's Garrett Wilson, left, celebrates a touchdown catch with Chris Olave in the first quarter against Nebraska on Saturday, Oct. 24, 2020, at Ohio Stadium in Columbus. David Jablonski/Staff

By David Jablonski
1 hour ago
Garrett Wilson says he will enter NFL Draft, and other teams are taking that path as well

Ohio State Buckeyes wide receiver Garrett Wilson announced Monday he will enter the NFL Draft and will not play in the Rose Bowl.

Three other players also have opted out of the game, coach Ryan Day told reporters in California: wide receiver Chris Olave; offensive tackle Nicholas Petit-Frere; and defensive tackle Haskell Garrett.

Wilson caught 70 passes for 1,058 yards with 13 touchdowns in 2021, his junior year. In three seasons, he caught 143 passes for 2,213 yards and scored 24 touchdowns.

In making the announcement on Twitter, Wilson wrote, “I want to start this off by thanking you all from the bottom of my heart. These last three years have been unforgettable and becoming a Buckeye has been the greatest single decision of my life.”

The Sporting News ranked Wilson as the 14th-best prospect in the 2022 class earlier this month, while Pro Football Focus ranked him 13th.

Ohio State arrived in California on Monday and will play Utah at 5 p.m. Saturday in Pasadena, Calif.

David Jablonski covers the Dayton Flyers and other sports for the Dayton Daily News, Springfield News-Sun and Journal News.

