Four Buckeyes opt out of Rose Bowl

Three other players also have opted out of the game, coach Ryan Day told reporters in California: wide receiver Chris Olave; offensive tackle Nicholas Petit-Frere; and defensive tackle Haskell Garrett.

Wilson caught 70 passes for 1,058 yards with 13 touchdowns in 2021, his junior year. In three seasons, he caught 143 passes for 2,213 yards and scored 24 touchdowns.