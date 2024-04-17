Ohio State spring football review: Running backs

Explore 5 things to know from the spring game

Here is a breakdown of what went down this spring and a look ahead to the preseason.

(Re-)setting the scene:

Ohio State has two of the top backs in the country in TreVeyon Henderson and Quinshon Judkins.

With Dallan Hayden becoming the fourth back to leave since the end of the season, what else do the Buckeyes have, though?

Then what happened?

New running backs coach Carlos Locklyn didn’t arrive until late in spring ball, but he had to like what he saw.

True freshmen James Peoples and Sam Williams-Dixon both looked good in the spring, as did walk-on TC Caffey.

A junior from Hubbard, Ohio, Caffey actually flashed a few times earlier in his career but missed last season with a knee injury.

Prediction for this unit:

Henderson and Judkins still look like the best one-two punch in college football for 2024.

Hayden’s exit prompted questions about depth, but head coach Ryan Day said he believed his team has enough with the way the freshmen looked and the re-emergence of Caffey.

With the expanded College Football Playoff, the old “pair and a spare” might not quite suffice, though, so I would not be surprised if the Buckeyes look to add someone from the portal with a couple of years of eligibility left if the fit is right.