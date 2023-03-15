Ohio State signee Devin Royal named Ohio’s Mr. Basketball

Cupps is headed to Indiana and was bidding to be the seventh repeat winner, joining Jackson, Simpson, Sullinger, LeBron James, O.J. Mayo and Luke Kennard.

The Centerville point guard will still get a chance at revenge of his own this weekend when the Elks take on Pickerington Central in a Division I state semifinal, a rematch of the 2022 state championship game claimed by Royal and PCHS.

Royal is averaging 19.6 points and 7.6 rebounds per game while shooting nearly 65 percent from the floor.

Earlier this year, he passed former Buckeye Jae’Sean Tate to become the Tigers’ all-time leading scorer, and he is ranked the No. 1 recruit in Ohio by 247Sports.

Royal is the No. 40 recruit overall in 247Sports Composite national rankings and part of an OSU recruiting class ranked No. 6 in the country.