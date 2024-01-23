Ohio State reports record athletics department revenue again

Ohio State reported an 11 percent increase in revenue for the athletics department from fiscal year 2022 to ‘23.
In a report prepared for the NCAA and released to the public Tuesday, the school revealed the department brought in a record $279,549,337 from July 1, 2022-June 30, 2023.
That is an increase of nearly $28 million from the previous year when Ohio State led the nation in A.D. revenue.
Ticket sales provided a major boost, likely thanks to having home football games against Notre Dame and Michigan in 2022.
Overall, the school brought in $73,386,886 via ticket sales, including $64,342, 912 from football.
In 2021-22, Ohio State’s ticket revenue was $59,649,921.
